Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 914,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

