Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.71. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,565,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

