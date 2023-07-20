Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Releases Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

