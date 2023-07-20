NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

