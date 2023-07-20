Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 88,225 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 334,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,474. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

