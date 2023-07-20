Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,357. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.