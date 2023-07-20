Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,328. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,398. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

