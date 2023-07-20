Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 3,088,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.