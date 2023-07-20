Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,751 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.88. 677,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average of $234.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

