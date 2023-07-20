Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,193 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $897.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,498. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $370.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

