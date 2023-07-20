Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. 1,820,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

