Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.87 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.54. 1,810,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a PE ratio of 616.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 958,248 shares of company stock worth $202,870,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

