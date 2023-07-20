Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $63,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

