Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $23.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,951.00. The company had a trading volume of 93,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,680.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,555.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

