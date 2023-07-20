Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Target by 47.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.78. 1,469,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

