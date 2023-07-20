Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,368 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 6,139,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,027,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

