Northern Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

