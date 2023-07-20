NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

NWHUF stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.