Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Novartis by 2,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.32. 823,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

