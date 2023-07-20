Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

