NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,461.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6,461.00 and last traded at $6,441.96, with a volume of 2054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,408.98.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,970.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5,548.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

