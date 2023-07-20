NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,461.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6,461.00 and last traded at $6,441.96, with a volume of 2054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,408.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.
NVR Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,970.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5,548.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NVR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.