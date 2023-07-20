NXM Price Hits $57.03 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

