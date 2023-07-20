Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $294.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $294.28 million and $11.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.31 or 0.06342445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

