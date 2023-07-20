Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $659.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 132,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

