Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

OSBC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $659.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

