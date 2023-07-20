Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

OLMA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 319,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,615. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $364.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 557,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 252,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

