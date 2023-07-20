Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 40,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,783. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

