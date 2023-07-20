Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,111 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,388,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,832. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

