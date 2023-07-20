Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 85,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

