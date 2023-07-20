Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.30. 526,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $265.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.