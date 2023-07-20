Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,101,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0 %

DGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.12. 88,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,829. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

