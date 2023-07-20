Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Blue Bird worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Price Performance

BLBD traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,615. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $716.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. The business had revenue of $299.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

