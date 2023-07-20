Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $600.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

