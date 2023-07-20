Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.81 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.93.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.75. 73,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

