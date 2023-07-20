OMG Network Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $87.79 million and $14.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

