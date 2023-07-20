Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.55, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

