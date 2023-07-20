Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down to $67.42

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.42, but opened at $65.30. Omnicell shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 76,102 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Omnicell Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -168.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

