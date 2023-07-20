Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.