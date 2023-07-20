On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.47

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.47 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 94.40 ($1.23). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 684,406 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The stock has a market cap of £160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.76.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

