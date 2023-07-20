OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $42.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $39,182.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $39,182.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 72.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $2,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

