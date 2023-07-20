Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Down 6.7%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.84 and last traded at $105.08. Approximately 145,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 260,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

