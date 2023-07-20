Ontology Gas (ONG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.05 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $84.82 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,367,665 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

