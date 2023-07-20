OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 59.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 59.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 3,816,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,137% from the average session volume of 170,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.71 million, a P/E ratio of 293.75 and a beta of 1.48.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

