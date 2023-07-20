Optimism Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Optimism has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005271 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $199.06 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,080,066 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

