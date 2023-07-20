Orchid Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.43 million and approximately $519,608.17 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,954.09 or 0.99999236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05037404 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $861,882.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

