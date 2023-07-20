Ordinals Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.56 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $153.04 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00024128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.2351921 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $20,323,973.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.