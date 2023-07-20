Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.