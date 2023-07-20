Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.5 %

OVV opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.