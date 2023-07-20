Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $260,686.14

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $5.67 million and $260,686.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,971.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00307752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00815545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00553127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00063046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00127581 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,949,464 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.