PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Boosted by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 0.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR remained flat at $89.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 389,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,698. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.